Ethel Mae Pfleider
NEW BLOOMINGTON - Ethel Mae Pfleider, of New Bloomington, OH, died October 23, 2020 of natural causes.
She was born in McDowell County, West Virginia on April 5, 1945. Ethel was particularly fond of gardening, cooking and being with family.
Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Pfleider; her parents; father Andrew Vance, her mother Cleo Trent Vance; her sister Betty Wolford; and her son Louis Benedict V.
She is survived by five daughters: Deborah Quintero of Oak Grove, KY; Lois Ann Benedict-Miller of Columbus, OH; Andrea Sue (Mike) LaBounty of New Bloomington, OH; Donna Jo (Herb) Loper of Eutawville, SC; and Candy Marie (Robert) Gibson of Flat Rock, IN. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren: Angie, Amanda and Herb Loper Jr, SC, TJ, GA, Cory, GA, Rebecca, OH, Ashley Q, KY, Tony JR. OH, and Carol Quintero, GA
Christopher, Andrew and Troy Gibson, IN, Tyler and Shane Miller, OH Ray Vanderhoff, SC, Matthew, and Jeremiah Vanderhoff of Marion, OH, Alisha, Amanda and Aric LaBounty of Marion, OH and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion, from 11:30AM to 1:30PM; A private graveside service will be held at Memory Garden Cemetery, Crestline, OH
