1/1
Ethel Mae Pfleider
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Mae Pfleider

NEW BLOOMINGTON - Ethel Mae Pfleider, of New Bloomington, OH, died October 23, 2020 of natural causes.

She was born in McDowell County, West Virginia on April 5, 1945. Ethel was particularly fond of gardening, cooking and being with family.

Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Pfleider; her parents; father Andrew Vance, her mother Cleo Trent Vance; her sister Betty Wolford; and her son Louis Benedict V.

She is survived by five daughters: Deborah Quintero of Oak Grove, KY; Lois Ann Benedict-Miller of Columbus, OH; Andrea Sue (Mike) LaBounty of New Bloomington, OH; Donna Jo (Herb) Loper of Eutawville, SC; and Candy Marie (Robert) Gibson of Flat Rock, IN. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren: Angie, Amanda and Herb Loper Jr, SC, TJ, GA, Cory, GA, Rebecca, OH, Ashley Q, KY, Tony JR. OH, and Carol Quintero, GA

Christopher, Andrew and Troy Gibson, IN, Tyler and Shane Miller, OH Ray Vanderhoff, SC, Matthew, and Jeremiah Vanderhoff of Marion, OH, Alisha, Amanda and Aric LaBounty of Marion, OH and 28 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center Street, Marion, from 11:30AM to 1:30PM; A private graveside service will be held at Memory Garden Cemetery, Crestline, OH

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Pfleider family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved