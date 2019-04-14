|
Eugene E. Gay
Marion - Eugene E. Gay, age 88 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. He was born September 27, 1930. The late parents were Clarence and Mary E. Gay; both have passed away. He was married September 4, 1954 to Betty L. Gherman, and they had Billy J. Gay and Toni J. Gay. The children both have survived. Betty passed away on May 22, 2004.
Gene served four years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He served aboard two ships, the USS Kimberly number DD521 and USS Chevalier DDR805. He was a life member of the He worked for Eaton Forge Division for 40 years, here in Marion. Gene retired April 1, 1994 and never looked back. Gene has always enjoyed his small farm, west of Delaware - mowing, gardening, flowers and the shop. Keeping the lawns neat was very important. Earlier in life, the family enjoyed camping and fishing, traveled to many nice places and enjoyed every trip.
Gene had three brothers. One brother (Nathan) has passed away. Two other brothers survive: Alvin in Delaware and Willis in San Antonio, Texas.
Gene gave 120 pints of blood to the American Red Cross.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home with Rev. Frank O'Bryant officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens, where a military service will be presented by the Marion County Veterans Council.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 14, 2019