EDISON - Eunice Evelyn Snyder, age 83 of Edison, OH, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home after a long illness. Eunice was born on July 12, 1936 in Swanton, Vermont to the late William and Glenna Mae (Clapper) Holden. On April 24, 1970, she married the late Kenneth E. Snyder in Marion, Ohio and soon settled into her home in Edison. Eunice graduated from Harding High School. After raising her six children she became a home health aide and enjoyed caring for her clients. She found pleasure in sewing, reading, gardening and collecting humming-bird knick-knacks. Eunice will truly be missed by family and friends. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Kenneth E. Snyder and two of her brothers: Wesley Holden and William David Holden. She will be greatly missed by her sons: Scott (Denise) Barnett of Edison, OH, Marshall (Trish) Barnett of Phoenix, AZ and Sean Snyder of Mt. Gilead, OH; her daughters: April Melody E. Snyder of Marion, OH, Suzanne (Thomas) Christian of Marion, OH and Kelley (Mark) Mitchell of Paragould, AR; her brother: Pete (Rose) Holden of Arizona; her sisters: Beverly Dennis of Vermont, Shirley Swartz of North Carolina and Wilma Holden of Nevada. She was only known as "Nana" to her thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren with one more great grandchild on the way. Friends and family may come to honor Eunice's life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10:30am to 11:00 am at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow starting at 11am at the funeral home. Donations may be given in her memory to the . The family would like to give a big special "Thank You" to the Ohio Health Hospice Staff in care they gave to Eunice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Marion Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019