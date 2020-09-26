1/
Eursel L. Knight
1922 - 2020
Eursel L. Knight

Marion - Eursel L. Knight, age 98 of Marion, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. She was born on August 8, 1922 to the late Milo and Nellie (Sessler) Brady in Marion.

Eursel was a member of Moose Lodge 448 and American Legion Post 584. She spent much of her life as a proud homemaker, and before her husband Jake passed away, they enjoyed traveling together.

She is survived by her daughter Judy Rush of Marion; her sister Imogene Milligan of Houston, Texas; and her niece Linda Milligan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jake Knight, her nephew Steve Milligan, and her parents Milo and Nellie Brady.

No calling hours will be observed. Burial will take place at a later date at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
