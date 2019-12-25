|
Eva Hersman
Marion - Eva Hersman, age 91 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Kingston Residence of Marion. She was born on August 29, 1928 to the late Earl and Julia (Cobb) Grate.
Eva worked as an LPN at Firelands Hospital in Sandusky for many years. She was a member of the Dayspring Wesleyan Church, and she taught Sunday school at the Sandusky Nazarene and led their missions program. She loved spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoyed traveling, especially with her sister, and she enjoyed singing and playing guitar.
She is survived by her grandchildren John Jones, Tom Jones, and Kim (Brynn) Adkins and her great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Samuel, Josh, Tyler, and Lauren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Hersman; her daughter Carolyn Jones; her brothers Arnold Grate, Wendell Grate, Paul Grate, Robert Grate, Herman Grate and George Grate; and her sister Ova Lyons.
Friends and family may come to honor Eva's life on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 starting at 10am at the Dayspring Wesleyan Church, 2431 Marion Mt. Gilead Road with Pastor Charles Osborne III officiating. Burial will take place at Meadow Green Memorial Park in Huron, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019