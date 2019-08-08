|
Eve Schulman Goodman
Columbus - Eve (Schulman) Goodman, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019 at her home in Columbus, Ohio.
The daughter of Morris and Tess Schulman, she was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on December 25, 1924. Eve graduated from Ohio State University in 1945 with a degree in education. On October 22, 1945, she married Bertram Goodman in Newark, New Jersey. They lived in Marion, Ohio for 38 years. After leaving Marion in 1982, they resided in Toronto, Canada, Delray Beach, Florida, and Boynton Beach, Florida. Bert and Eve enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. Eve was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Being active was an important part of her life, as she played tennis, bowled, cross country skied, walked, and swam. Later in life, Eve spent her time reading, playing bridge and Mahjong. She had a keen interest in history and was always up to date on current events.
Eve was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Rose Coverman and Hilda Rosenbloom, and daughter Debbi Havelock. She is survived by her son Malcolm (Kathy) Goodman, son-in-law Harvey Havelock, grandsons Adam (Gina) Goodman, Jason Havelock, Justin Havelock, great grandson Reid Goodman, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private family service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus on August 6, 2019.
Memorial gifts may be made to Temple Israel, 850 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, Ohio 43302.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 8, 2019