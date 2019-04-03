Services
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyd-Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church
1828 Williamsport Rd.
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Marion Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Detwiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Lucille Detwiler


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Lucille Detwiler Obituary
Evelyn Lucille Detwiler

Marion - Evelyn Lucille Detwiler, age 83, after a long illness entered into rest in her Lord and Savior's arms on April 1, 2019 from Marion General Hospital. Evelyn was born on May 21, 1935 in Marion, OH to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Gertie Florence (Pemberton) Bowman. She graduated from Lincoln High of Cardington, OH.

As a member of Alleghany Wesleyan Methodist Church, Evelyn served as both the Women's Missionary Society (WMS) Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher. She worked for 20 years as a Plant Secretary at Abbott and Co., and retired from Union Tank (UTLX) as an Administrative Assistant after 10 years of service.

Evelyn was known for her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ; she read the Bible cover to cover numerous times and took the Great Commission to heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty Lou Mateer and brother William "Wild Bill" B. Bowman.

She will be remembered by her children Jeffrey Robert Detwiler of Marion, OH and Pam (Paul) Burroughs of Atlanta, GA; her brother Donald L. Bowman of Portage, MI; her grandchildren Christopher A. (Ashley) Burroughs, and Angela (Randy) Walker; and her great-grandchild Adelynne Rae Burroughs; and several lifetime friends - especially those at Seton Square, as well as those she graduated with from high school.

Evelyn's family will receive friends and family for calling hours Thursday, April 4 from 5 - 7 PM at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. in Marion. The service will be at the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church on 1828 Williamsport Rd. at 11 AM on Friday, April 5. The burial will immediately follow at Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Women's Missionary Society of Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in remembrance of Evelyn. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now