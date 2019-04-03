|
|
Evelyn Lucille Detwiler
Marion - Evelyn Lucille Detwiler, age 83, after a long illness entered into rest in her Lord and Savior's arms on April 1, 2019 from Marion General Hospital. Evelyn was born on May 21, 1935 in Marion, OH to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Gertie Florence (Pemberton) Bowman. She graduated from Lincoln High of Cardington, OH.
As a member of Alleghany Wesleyan Methodist Church, Evelyn served as both the Women's Missionary Society (WMS) Treasurer and Sunday School Teacher. She worked for 20 years as a Plant Secretary at Abbott and Co., and retired from Union Tank (UTLX) as an Administrative Assistant after 10 years of service.
Evelyn was known for her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ; she read the Bible cover to cover numerous times and took the Great Commission to heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty Lou Mateer and brother William "Wild Bill" B. Bowman.
She will be remembered by her children Jeffrey Robert Detwiler of Marion, OH and Pam (Paul) Burroughs of Atlanta, GA; her brother Donald L. Bowman of Portage, MI; her grandchildren Christopher A. (Ashley) Burroughs, and Angela (Randy) Walker; and her great-grandchild Adelynne Rae Burroughs; and several lifetime friends - especially those at Seton Square, as well as those she graduated with from high school.
Evelyn's family will receive friends and family for calling hours Thursday, April 4 from 5 - 7 PM at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. in Marion. The service will be at the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church on 1828 Williamsport Rd. at 11 AM on Friday, April 5. The burial will immediately follow at Marion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Women's Missionary Society of Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in remembrance of Evelyn. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 3, 2019