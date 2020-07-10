1/1
Evelyn M. Barlow
1941 - 2020
Harpster - Evelyn Maxine Barlow, 78 of Harpster, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Evelyn was born on September 4, 1941 in Marion to the late Charles C. and Anna (Rosebrough) Waugh. On October 8, 1977, Evelyn married the love of her life Wayne Barlow. Wayne still survives.

Evelyn was a housewife for the greater part of her life. She loved going to car shows, reading her books and making afghans and other crafts for the grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved watching John Wayne and old western movies. For years, she and her husband raised birds and have taught many to talk and do tricks. She loved her dog Mickey, and he will definitely miss his momma.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters Connie (Mike) Harter of Marion, Verna (Darrell) Ashba of New Bloomington, Ohio, Janet Parish, Robin (Bob) Williams, Laura Sedlock, and Tonya Barlow, all of Marion; her sons Scott (Shana) Parish of Easley, South Carolina, and Terry (Tina) Barlow of Marion; and her sisters Phyllis Dall and Mary Stansberry of Marion. Evelyn also had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is her daughter Marilyn DeWitt; her parents; sisters Millie, Ada, and Ruth; and brothers Albert, Virgil, and Buddy.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where only 20 guests will be permitted to enter the building at one time. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm at Green Camp Cemetery with burial to follow.

The family would like to thank Dawn Sperling for her loving, caring, and kindness to their mother, as well as Ohio Health Hospice for taking good care of her and answering all of their concerns.

Donations may be made to your choice of charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.






Published in Marion Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Boyd Funeral Home
JUL
13
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Green Camp Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
