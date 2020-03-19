|
|
Evelyn M. Kieffer
Bucyrus - Evelyn M. Kieffer, 95 of Bucyrus passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Carlisle Place where she had been a resident for the past 10 years. Evelyn was born July 4, 1924 at home in Wyandot County to the late Victor and Dessie (Jump) Bantzhaff. She was also preceded in death by husbands Harold Myers and Arden Kieffer; son Daniel Myers; brother Lorraine Bantzhaff; and sisters Lulu Leuthold, Abigail Johnson, Ruth Lyons, and Phyllis Oberlander.
Evelyn is survived by daughter Donna (James) Lust; son Marcus (Robin) Myers; step daughter Doris Aspery; daughter in law Deb Myers; 12 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sister Clara Oberlander; and nieces and nephews.
Evelyn graduated from Eden High School in 1942 and retired from the Crawford County Home. She was a member of Woodlawn Methodist Church for over 50 yrs and attended Epworth U.M. Church in Marion when she was married to Arden. Evelyn was a member of the Sweet Adalines and Copper Kettle Chorus. She always had a smile and gave the greatest hugs.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 1:30 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, Bucyrus The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of the service.
The family completely understands that with the recent health concerns no one should feel obligated to attend visitation or services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Church or Kindred Hospice and sympathy cards can be sent directly to the funeral home, 215 N. Walnut St, Bucyrus OH 44820. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020