Findlay - Evolena Erwin, 95, of Findlay, passed away at 1:46pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born on September 29, 1924, in Broadway, Ohio to the late Earl and Rovana (Wolford) Landrum. She married Kenneth Bowker on February 24, 1945, and he preceded her in death. She later married Chester Erwin on July 3, 1949, and he preceded her in death on April 3, 1999.

Evolena is survived by her sons: Kenneth (Mary) Bowker of Van Buren, David (Julie) Erwin of Van Buren, and Roger (Tammy) Erwin of rural Findlay; her daughter, Connie Hastings of Findlay; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Forest, Dick, and Henry Landrum; her sisters: Delores Crissinger and Mary Louise Witten; her step-brother, Bert Osborne; and a grandson, Toby Erwin.

Evolena was a homemaker and had formerly worked for Patterson's Department Store and the Findlay Motel. She was a member of Salem Cass United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star, Morris Chapter. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and traveling, but her greatest joy in life was being with her family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, January 3, 2019, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, where visitation will be held for one hour (10:00-11:00am) prior to the service. Pastor Ron Hoeksema will officiate, and burial will follow at Knollcrest Gardens, east of Findlay. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem Cass United Methodist Church, 4699 C.R. 236, Findlay. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
