Services Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel 360 East Center Street Marion , OH 43302 740-387-9136 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel 360 East Center Street Marion , OH 43302 View Map Service 11:30 AM Snyder Funeral Home, Denzer Chapel 360 East Center Street Marion , OH 43302 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Florence Neville Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Florence L. (Bauer) Neville

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Florence L. (Bauer) Neville



Marion - Florence L. (Bauer) Neville, age 90, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Grant Medical Center following a brief illness.



On August 29, 1928, Florence was born in Marion, Ohio, the fifth of six children of the late Christopher and Alpha (Fox) Bauer. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1947.



Shortly following graduation, Florence met a local farmer, Carl Emerson Neville, while skating at a roller rink in Marion and they were together from that day forward. Less than a year later, they were married on April 24, 1949. They were just 48 days shy of sharing 70 years of marriage.



After high school, Florence worked as a switchboard operator at the telephone company on South Main Street, until she was needed at home on the farm to care for Carl and their three boys: John, Terry and David. Florence was the best homemaker and farm hand Carl could have ever asked for. She helped however she could; she kept the books for the farm, ran errands, brought meals to the men in the fields, and she even helped wash the countless eggs from their chicken farm that had up to 6000 chickens at a time. She was an exceptional cook, making use of anything and everything from the farm. She could turn what would look like scraps of food into an elaborate meal, all made from scratch. She was a great seamstress, making and mending all of her family's clothes.



A woman of deep faith, Florence was a member of the Meeker United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, and where they would return to church later in life. She also was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church on Smeltzer Road and attended Community Church of Palm Desert, California, during their stay in the winter. She enjoyed her daily devotions too. She also was a member of the Salt Rock Joy Makers Club, past-master of Montgomery Grange, and a member of the Marion County Christian Women's Club.



Having a green thumb, Florence loved tending to her extensive flower gardens both in Ohio and California. Always wanting to plant more and more flowers every year, she had a way of coaxing Carl and their sons into helping her. She loved visits from hummingbirds and had an extensive collection of hummingbird mementos. During their 35 winters in Palm Desert, California, they were members of a garden club that Florence often took charge of. She loved going over the top for any and all social events and family get togethers, sprinkling every event with the most creative and unique touches, such as fancy party favors and special deserts. She and Carl also enjoyed traveling to several parts of the world with the Ridgedale Lions Club, a club he was very active with.



Quite a gal, Florence often worked circles around everyone, never sitting idle even for a moment. She was extremely particular, planning and organizing every detail, always making sure to amaze everyone attending any event of hers. She lived a life of devotion to her family and her faith. Her proudest achievement was by far her three sons and the special family they shared.



Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Carl Neville; two sons: John (Amy) Neville, and David Neville, all of Marion; six grandchildren: Matthew (Mabelle) Neville, Wesley (Elizabeth) Neville, Daryl (Michelle) Neville, Lori (Rick) Kramer, Michael (Rebecca) Neville, and Katherine (Derek) Maccagnone; twelve great-grandchildren: Nathan and Ryan Neville, Avery Neville, Rylee and Alyson Kramer, Kolin and Jakob Neville, Dylan and Emma Maccagnone, and Grayson, Morgan and Jordan Livingston; a sister, Virginia "Jean" Darnell of Wadsworth, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Including her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her son, Terry Neville; and four siblings: Pauline Everly, Mildred Smith, Leonard Bauer, and Kathryn Sneed.



Her family will greet friends from 10 - 11:30 am on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 E Center St, Marion. Services honoring her life will start at 11:30 am, with Pastor Kathy Herr officiating. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery. A memorial meal will then be held for her at the Meeker Community Center.



Memorial contributions may be made to Meeker United Methodist Church, 6630 Main St-Meeker, Marion, OH 43302.



Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Florence's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries