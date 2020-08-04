Florence Rae Owens
BELLEVUE, FORMERLY MARION - Florence Rae Owens, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 01, 2020 at the Bellevue, Ohio Hospital.
Florence was born on May 4, 1929 in Marion, the daughter of Frank Henry and Ruth Ann (Peterman) Butterworth.
Florence was united in marriage to Carl Blane Owens on April 12, 1952 in Richmond, IN. He preceded her in death in August of 2005.
Florence was an avid Artist, painting beautiful landscape, floral, and animal paintings for family and friends. In her later years she painted small rocks to look like animals especially dogs and cats. Over the years she also made countless knitted and crocheting items and quilts for family and friends. Florence always like to stay busy. Even in later years when her mobility was diminishing she would watch old movies, and work on some craft or painting project. She could do all this and talk about her family history, at the same time. Florence was most proud of teaching painting to other seniors when she and her husband lived in Florida after retirement.
She is survived by her 3 children: Michael D. (Sharon) Corwin, Dale D. (Cathy) Owens and (Stepson) Steven D. (Susan) Owens; 7 grandchildren: Daniel (Amy), Kevin (Leah), David Owens, Jason (Karin) and Steven Corwin, Shauna (Mayberry) Owens and Seth Owens; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Florence is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl B. Owens; and siblings: Marvin A. Butterworth, Josephine Rush, Floretta M. Cooper, Frank Butterworth and Constance Baker.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 AM at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens, 2622 Marion-Upper Sandusky Rd, Marion, OH 43302.
Memorials in Florence's' honor may be made to John's Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest Street, Bellevue, OH, 44811
The Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is honored to be serving the Owens family