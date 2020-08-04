1/1
Florence Rae Owens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence Rae Owens

BELLEVUE, FORMERLY MARION - Florence Rae Owens, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 01, 2020 at the Bellevue, Ohio Hospital.

Florence was born on May 4, 1929 in Marion, the daughter of Frank Henry and Ruth Ann (Peterman) Butterworth.

Florence was united in marriage to Carl Blane Owens on April 12, 1952 in Richmond, IN. He preceded her in death in August of 2005.

Florence was an avid Artist, painting beautiful landscape, floral, and animal paintings for family and friends. In her later years she painted small rocks to look like animals especially dogs and cats. Over the years she also made countless knitted and crocheting items and quilts for family and friends. Florence always like to stay busy. Even in later years when her mobility was diminishing she would watch old movies, and work on some craft or painting project. She could do all this and talk about her family history, at the same time. Florence was most proud of teaching painting to other seniors when she and her husband lived in Florida after retirement.

She is survived by her 3 children: Michael D. (Sharon) Corwin, Dale D. (Cathy) Owens and (Stepson) Steven D. (Susan) Owens; 7 grandchildren: Daniel (Amy), Kevin (Leah), David Owens, Jason (Karin) and Steven Corwin, Shauna (Mayberry) Owens and Seth Owens; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Florence is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl B. Owens; and siblings: Marvin A. Butterworth, Josephine Rush, Floretta M. Cooper, Frank Butterworth and Constance Baker.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 AM at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens, 2622 Marion-Upper Sandusky Rd, Marion, OH 43302.

Memorials in Florence's' honor may be made to John's Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest Street, Bellevue, OH, 44811

The Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, is honored to be serving the Owens family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel
360 East Center Street
Marion, OH 43302
740-387-9136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved