Floyd E. Carr



LAKEVIEW - Floyd E. Carr, age 80 of Lakeview, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 6, 2019 with his daughter and sister by his side.



Floyd was born on February 16, 1939 in Marion, the son of Daniel Ruben and Margaret Matilda (Schaber) Carr. He was a graduate of New Bloomington.



Floyd started at, what was then, McHugh Volkswagen washing cars. As time went on he ascended through the ranks and retired from McHugh Chrysler Dodge-Jeep-Ram-Fiat after 30 years as their mechanic.



In his younger years, Floyd enjoyed taking his daughter, Barbie, on camping trips. In his older years he was able to take the grandchildren camping at Indian Lake. Floyd was a devoted family man, raising his daughter and his first wife's four children and later having the honor of being a father to his wife Bonnie's children. He was the family cook and spoiled everyone with the creations he came up with in the kitchen. He was a loyal friend, and some of his favorite times were enjoying a good cold beer with his best friends. He may have been a quiet man but his actions spoke volumes in the way that he treated others. Floyd enjoyed a great NASCAR race or a relaxing afternoon at the Moose Lodge on Indian Lake.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Bonnie Lynn (Lust) Carr; daughter Barbara (Thomas) Kaley; step-children: Danny Lust, Harvey (Janice) Lust, Sharon (Wayne) Rhoades and James Lust; grandchildren: Taylor Kaley, Tara (Matthew) Wilson, and Toria Kaley; numerous step-grandchildren and great grandchildren; his sister Lois (the late Robert) Kisor and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Floyd is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Franklin (Naomi) Carr, Daniel (Louise) Carr, Richard (Katherine) Carr, Robert (May) Carr, Roger (Nancy) Carr, Thelma (Charles) Hogan, Donna (Virgil) Blair and Edris (Robert) Spencer.



Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the funeral home at 11AM; Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Big Island.



If so desired, donations may be made to .



