Frances "Frankie" I. Moloney Landon
UPPER SANDUSKY AND FORMERLY OF MARION - Frances "Frankie" I. Moloney Landon, was born November 24, 1922 to the late Orben Harvey and Nellie Frances (Rogers) Wheeler in Prospect, Ohio. She was tenth of eleven children. She peacefully went to be with her Savior on Monday September 23, 2019.
In 1941 she married William Patrick Moloney and God blessed this union with nine children. She later married Farrell "Tiny" Landon.
Frankie graduated from Prospect High School and then attended Marion Business College. She worked as a waitress in her early years, later on she spent seventeen years at Whirlpool Corporation. After retirement from there, she worked at Transportation Research Center.
During her life, Frankie loved and enjoyed raising her family, square dancing and ballroom dancing. She was an avid reader and member of many book clubs. She was a good left-handed golfer. She especially loved poetry and even in these later years could recite many from memory. Even at the age of ninety-six she was very good at playing cards and had an extensive vocabulary which she utilized in working crossword puzzles. She loved people, gardening and being outdoors.
Preceding her in death were her five brothers, Forest, Charles, Gerald, Murray and Kenneth Wheeler, five sisters, Anna Mulligan, Thelma Lee, Medrith Lautenschlager, Margaret Wheeler, Elizabeth Keller, two husbands and her son Michael Moloney.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Sharon (Roger) Blank, Judy (Phil) Kelly, Maureen Hubbard, Margaret (Dave) Chaffin, Theresa Willis, Mary (Jack) Casey, Molly (Larry) Hatch, and Timothy (Sandy) Moloney; daughter-in-law Nancy Moloney; dear sisters-in-law: Ruth Cowgill and Rose Harty; twenty grandchildren and their spouses; thirty great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10:30 AM with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating; Visitation will be Friday evening from 4PM to 6PM with a Celebration of Life service starting at 6PM at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion. Burial will be held at a later date at Claibourne Cemetery.
If so desired, donations may be made to Smile Train, St. Mary Church or the .
