Services
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
(419) 294-1985
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
John Stewart United Methodist Church
Upper Sandusky, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
John Stewart United Methodist Church
Upper Sandusky, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Vuletich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Vuletich


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Vuletich Obituary
Frances Vuletich

Upper Sandusky - Frances Mae Vuletich, age 78, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away on August 9, 2019,

She is survived by a daughter, Milicia (Anand) Patil of Westerville, Ohio, and a son, John (Sandy) Vuletich of Colorado Springs, Colorado, along with 3 grandchildren, and 3 brothers.

She retired in March 2019 as a registered nurse, where she had primarily worked in long term care.

Funeral services for Frances will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 3:00pm at John Stewart United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Reverend Betsy Bowen and Doug Pummell.

Visitations will be held on Sunday, 1 hour prior to the funeral service, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at John Steward United Methodist Church, as well as following the funeral service in the Family Life Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to HHT Foundation or to the Salvation Army and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences can be sent at www.lucasbatton.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now