Frances Vuletich
Upper Sandusky - Frances Mae Vuletich, age 78, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away on August 9, 2019,
She is survived by a daughter, Milicia (Anand) Patil of Westerville, Ohio, and a son, John (Sandy) Vuletich of Colorado Springs, Colorado, along with 3 grandchildren, and 3 brothers.
She retired in March 2019 as a registered nurse, where she had primarily worked in long term care.
Funeral services for Frances will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 3:00pm at John Stewart United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Reverend Betsy Bowen and Doug Pummell.
Visitations will be held on Sunday, 1 hour prior to the funeral service, from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at John Steward United Methodist Church, as well as following the funeral service in the Family Life Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to HHT Foundation or to the Salvation Army and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 14, 2019