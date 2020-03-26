|
|
Francis Lee Russell
Marion - Francis Lee Russell age 90 of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
He was born January 8, 1930 in Marion, Ohio to the late John Edwin Emerson and Garnet Esther (Smith) Russell.
On January 29, 1950 he married Delores (White) Russell, she preceded him in death on December 8, 2010.
Francis was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict and was very proud to have been invited on The Honor Flight Columbus to Washington D.C. on April 5, 2014. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service as assistant postmaster in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post #7201, Charter member of Marion Evening Lions Club, Past Master Sojourners Lodge #653, Marion Chapter 22 Royal Arch, Marion Council 22 Royal Select, Commandery # 36 Marion, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, Aladdin Shrine and Military Affiliation of Tin Can Sailors.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Linda) Russell of Marion, and Kevin (Deborah) Russell of Marysville, 7 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Delores Russell and his sister, Mary Richards.
A private family service will be held. A celebration of life will be held later date. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Honor Flight Columbus, 2233 North Bank Dr. Columbus, Ohio 43220 or to Marion Area Humane Society, 2266 Richland Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020