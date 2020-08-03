Frank Stapleton
MARION - Frank Stapleton, age 78 of Marion, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Frank was born February 13, 1942 in Marion, the son of Oscar and Evelyn Mae (Abrams) Stapleton, Sr. Upon graduation from high school, Frank was employed by Quaker Oats where he worked until his retirement.
Frank was an avid hunter; it was his number 1 pastime. He enjoyed time spent fishing, shooting pool with his friends and watching John Wayne western movies. Time spent with his family was also something that Frank held dear.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Lois (Friley) Stapleton; children: Mike, Lonnie, Tim, Laura, Jennifer, and Tammy; siblings: Mary, Tom, and Roy; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark; brothers: Oscar Jr., Jim, and Bob; grandsons: Tommy and Lonnie, Jr.; and great grandson Owen.
Frank requested that services be held privately by his family.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Stapleton family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com