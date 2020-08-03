1/1
Frank Stapleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Stapleton

MARION - Frank Stapleton, age 78 of Marion, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born February 13, 1942 in Marion, the son of Oscar and Evelyn Mae (Abrams) Stapleton, Sr. Upon graduation from high school, Frank was employed by Quaker Oats where he worked until his retirement.

Frank was an avid hunter; it was his number 1 pastime. He enjoyed time spent fishing, shooting pool with his friends and watching John Wayne western movies. Time spent with his family was also something that Frank held dear.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Lois (Friley) Stapleton; children: Mike, Lonnie, Tim, Laura, Jennifer, and Tammy; siblings: Mary, Tom, and Roy; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark; brothers: Oscar Jr., Jim, and Bob; grandsons: Tommy and Lonnie, Jr.; and great grandson Owen.

Frank requested that services be held privately by his family.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Stapleton family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved