Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel
347 W Center Street
Marion, OH 43302-3613
(740) 382-3612
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
251 North Main St
Marion, OH
Frederick "Jerry" Ballenger

Frederick "Jerry" Ballenger Obituary
Frederick "Jerry" Ballenger

MARION - Frederick "Jerry" Ballenger, age 82 and longtime resident of Marion, Ohio, passed away on August 12, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born on July 18, 1937 in Marion, Ohio the son of John and Irene (Uhl) Ballenger. He attended St. Mary Catholic High School. Jerry attended Xavier University for a brief year, before transferring to THE Ohio State University where he graduated with honors.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Jackie; their children: Carole (James) Kuenzli, Linda (Dan) Pettit, Kevin (Karen) Ballenger, Connie (John) Del Grosso, Eric (Jennifer) Ballenger, and Marla (Kevin) Slane; 12 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Judy (Jim) Everly, Jane (Irwin) Socoloff, Mark (Lynn) Ballenger; sister-in laws, Candi Ballenger and Johanna Drake; and several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by those he loved and those who loved him.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10:30AM with Fr. Kyle Tennant officiating; Inurnment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends are welcome to join the family at the Knights of Columbus for a time of lunch and continued celebration of Jerry's life following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the or Autism Speaks.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Ballenger family; to read Jerry's FULL obituary and leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 16, 2019
