Frederick E. HughesMarion - Frederick E. Hughes, age 72 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.Fred was born on July 19, 1948 to the late James and Dorothy (Hamilton) Hughes in Marion, Ohio. He was a graduate of Marion Harding High School class of 1968. Married his beloved wife of 49 years on September 11, 1971. Worked for Quaker Oats for 20 years until their closing and retired from Honda after 23 years.Fred was preceded in death by his parents, parent-in-laws Mary and Francis O'Hara as well as brother-in-law Larry Walters.Fred was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, a member of the Richland Road Church of Christ and a Free Mason. He loved to travel to Tennessee, was a bird watcher and had quite the love of hard candy no matter the flavor. He genuinely enjoyed animals and was very fond of his four-legged friends. His family meant the world to him especially his many nieces and nephews, of who many he was a father to.Fred is survived by his beloved wife Marsha, Brother Jim (Patti) Hughes, Sisters; Janis (Larry) Walters, Carol (Mike) Lee and Peggi Bigi, and brother and sister in law Melissa and Paul Hines.Friends and family may call Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Richland Road Church of Christ at 11:30am with Pastors Russell Howard and Matt Dahm officiating. The burial will take place immediately following at the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Fred's honor to the Richland Road Church of Christ.