Marion - Frederick Wesley Evans, age 80, passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020. He was born on December 02, 1939 in Marion, OH to the late Dale Evans and Freda (Rush) Carpenter. Fred was retired from Tecumseh, as well as a retired bar manager at Moose Lodge #889, from there he then went to the Eagles Lodge #337 and #3313. Back in his day he was an avid golfer and bowler. He enjoyed watching football (the Buckeyes), as well as golf and westerns. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Evans; children David (Audrey) Evans, Christy Larkin; brother George (Ruth) Carpenter Jr.; sister Dawnzee D'Angelo; grandchildren Cory (Brooke) Evans, Danielle (Dustin) Mayse, Lauren Larkin; and his dog Roxiann. He is preceded in death by his parents Dale Evans and Freda Carpenter; sister Dianna Luke; and inlaws Paul and Margaret Hooper. Visitation will be held on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Edwards Funeral Service 318 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, OH 43302 from 4 - 7 P.M. Service will be held the following day, January 31, at 11 A.M. where burial will follow at Chapel Heights. In lieu of flowers donations may be made out to Chapel Heights Memorial Gardens.
