Frederick Leroy Temple



WALDO - Frederick Leroy Temple, age 73 of Waldo, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.



Frederick was born May 18, 1945 in Marion, the son of Wayland Hubert and Mildred Luetta (Fischer) Temple. He was educated at River Valley High School and graduated in the class of 1963. Frederick loved sports and in 1963 helped to lead the varsity basketball team, for the first time in school history, to the Southwest Regional Tournament where they won 1st runner up.



Frederick was drafted into the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany and was an airframe repairman working on the "Huey" helicopters.



Shortly after he returned from the war, he was united in marriage to Anna Marie Sandusky on September 26, 1969.



Frederick went to work for Whirlpool in 1965. He was a dedicated welder for the company for 47 years and retired from there in 2012. He was a great provider for his family and delighted in being a loving husband, father, grandfather and recently great grandfather. He took pride in his home and enjoyed being outdoors tending to his yard and especially enjoying his cats. He could be a little stubborn at times but as long as he was in charge of the remote control, life was good.



He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Anna Marie Temple; son, Aaron T. (fiancé Tina Combs) Temple; granddaughter, Kaylee T. (fiancé Christopher Bradley) Temple and great granddaughter Violet Bradley.



Frederick is preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd Temple and his brother Charles R. Temple.



Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St. Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Memorial service will follow at 1PM beginning with military honors.



If so desired, donations may be made to the VFW Post #7201, 1614 Marion-Marysville Rd, Marion.



The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Temple family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary