Frederick Ray Murphy
Marion - Frederick Ray Murphy, age 81, of Marion, Ohio and Holiday, Florida, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 13, 2020 at Trinity Rehab Center in Trinity, Florida.
Fred was born in Marion, Ohio on February 28, 1938 to the late Robert P. and Florence B. (Swindler) Murphy. Fred attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Morral High School in 1956.
After graduation, Fred attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from St. Charles Seminarian College and continued his studies at Xavier. Fred earned his Masters of Education at Ohio Dominican College. Fred was a lifelong educator starting his teaching career for St. Mary's School in Marion. He continued teaching for Galion Schools and Ridgedale before moving to Dallas, Texas. While in Dallas he taught for The Dallas Independent Schools and earned teacher of the year in 1990. He also taught English as a second language at Texas A&M University and also worked for the Dallas Morning News. After retiring in 2000, Fred moved to Holiday, Florida to be close to family.
Fred was an avid traveler visiting countries across Europe and enjoyed countless trips to Ireland; staying with distant Murphy relatives. Fred also enjoyed spending time with friends in Columbia and visiting other countries in South America.
Fred had a friendly personality and could talk to anyone. He enjoyed spending time with his siblings and countless nieces and nephews. Being quick with a joke, all children would flock to Fred. Being a man of faith; Fred was a lifelong Catholic attending St. Mary Marion and St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Holiday, Florida.
Fred will be missed by siblings, Patricia A. Granlee, Joseph L. Murphy, Theodore J. (Mary Ann) Murphy, Marge E. (Jack) Myers, Kay (Larry) Walters, and Michael James (Sharon) Murphy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Robert "Bob" E. Murphy, William M. Murphy, Edward P. Murphy, Jean S. Murphy, and Arthur B. Murphy.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 W. Center Street, Marion) Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 until 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church (251 North Main Street, Marion) at 10:30 on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Marion on Friday at 2 pm.
Memorial donations may be made in Fred's honor to St. Mary Church and The .
Published in the Marion Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020