Frederick Sandridge
Frederick Sandridge

Morral - Frederick E. Sandridge, age 85, of Morral, Ohio passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born on February 20, 1935 in Morral, Ohio to the late Wilbur G. and Elizabeth (Sigler) Sandridge. He married Vena Christman in Marion, Ohio and they had been married for 63 years.

Fred graduated from Harpster High School in 1953, where he loved to play basketball. He served in the Air Force National Guard 164th Tactical Fighter Squadron for 5 years. He also enjoyed farming for many years while working in the Quality Control Lab at Whirlpool Corporation in Marion, retiring after 32 years.

He enjoyed working in his garden, collecting John Deere memorablilia, spending hoidays with family, and going to his Grandson's college football games. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cleveland Browns fan through and through.

Fred will be missed by his devoted wife, Vena, two sons, Steve (Cheryl) Sandridge of Morral; David (Shannin Christman) Sandridge of Nevada, Ohio, and a daughter Shari Ames of Sycamore, Ohio. Two grandsons; Cale Sandridge of Hilliard, Ohio, and Brice Ames, Sycamore. One granddaughter, Alyssa (David) Brandeberry of Pensacola, Florida and one totally adored great granddaughter, Emma Brandeberry, also of Pensacola.

Funeral services for Frederick E. Sandridge will be private with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery, Brush Ridge.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.




Published in Marion Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
(419) 294-1985
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
