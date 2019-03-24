Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Richwood - Frieda McCalf, 68 of Richwood, died peacefully Thursday evening March 21, 2019 at her home.



She was born October 18, 1950 in West Liberty, Kentucky to the late Hobert and Nannie Mae (Wright) Conley, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. McCalf, they were married July 31, 1976 in Clintwood, Virginia and he died March 5, 2012. Also preceding her in death were sisters: Gaynelle Sage, Jean Reidmiller and Goldie Knox.



Freida was a 1968 graduate of the North Union High School. She went to work at the age of 18 for the Parrott Implement Company. She has been the friendly face and voice over the phone at the store for over 49 years. Frieda loved seeing the farmers, she considered everyone there part of her second family. There will be something missing on everyone's statements from Parrott's, the Frieda "smiley face".



Surviving are her son: Wade (Megan) McCalf of Richwood and their children: Griffin and Owen, Siblings: Betty Conley of Marion, Juanita Oberdier of Richwood, Gloria Conley of Marysville, Hobert (Sharon) Conley of LaRue and Herb (Shelby) Conley of Mound City, Kansas



Funeral services will be held Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, burial will follow in the York Cemetery, Friends may call Monday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood



Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood Park 153 North Franklin St. Richwood, Ohio 43344



Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 24, 2019
