Garry D. Saunders
Marion - Garry D. Saunders, age 68 of Marion, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. On October 17, 1951, he was born to Dallas and Frances (Pollock) Wingo, and on October 26, 1973, he married his wife Nancy (Davis) Saunders.
Gary worked at Whirlpool Corporation for 6 years. He loved music, model cars, fishing, trains, collecting all sorts of cards, and camping. Above all else, he was proud of his children, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Saunders; his mother Frances Wingo; his children Pamela Ramey, Steve (Bobbie) Ramey, Mikki (Marty) Britton, and Chris (Amber) Saunders; his siblings Sandi Fox and Linda Reece, as well as his twin Larry Saunders; his grandchildren Martin Britton, Josh Britton, Stacey Correa, Justin Cooper, Natasha Cooper, Steven Ramey, Alisha Hughes, Dyllan Fife, Patricia Gattshall, Lexi Saunders, and Chevy Saunders; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his dad Dallas Wingo, his sister-in-law Sharon Saunders, and a close family friend, Shelly Hall.
No services will be held at this time.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019