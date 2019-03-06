Services
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
Marysville - Gary E. Liggett, 73 of Marysville, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at OSU Medical Center after failing health for 7 years.

He was born February 9, 1946 in Marion to the late Owen Wayne and Frieda Lodell (Hickok) Liggett. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Connie Miller Forsythe and a grandson, Patrick Michael Liggett.

A 1964 graduate of Richwood High School, he worked for Sexton Drilling Company and for many years with Gary Herd Plumbing and Heating. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. In his later years he enjoyed shooting trap. He was a collector of old hunting traps. He and his wife Alice enjoyed scouting for antiques at the annual 127 Yard Sale, the world's longest yard sale. They also often traveled to Topsail Island, North Carolina where he enjoyed surf fishing. Gary loved his dogs, but more than anything, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Alice (Klahn) Liggett, whom he married August 5, 1967; two sons, Glenn Liggett, Marysville; Gregg (Rachel) Liggett, Marysville; two sisters, Judy Coons, Bellefontaine; Carola Munz, Niceville, Florida; grandchildren, Linsay (Michael Knapp) Liggett, Courtney Liggett; and great-grandchildren, Linaya, Brayden, Casen and Linden; nephew Raymond Miller was especially supportive during his stay at OSU.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood, with Pastor James Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Homeless to Home Animal Rescue and Cat Sanctuary, 1745 Marion-Waldo Rd, Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com
Published in the Marion Star on Mar. 6, 2019
