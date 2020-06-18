Gary Huber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Huber

Lancaster - Gary Joseph Huber age 65, passed away on Sunday June 7th, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the late John and Delores Toebee Huber in Cleveland on August 19th, 1954. He is survived by his sons, James and Thomas Huber, and daughter, Beth (Dan) of Louisville KY; brother, Edward (Judy); sister, Diane; grandchildren, Devin, Skye, Leah, Ava, and William.

Gary was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Huber and grandfather, John Huber.

He was the former president of the MDAA Athletics and former president of the Marion Huber Museum.

Caring Cremation (tm) has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home in Baltimore,OH. A graveside service will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marion, OH on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30AM officiated by Father Buffer. Online condoelences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved