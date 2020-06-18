Gary Huber
Lancaster - Gary Joseph Huber age 65, passed away on Sunday June 7th, 2020 at his residence. He was born to the late John and Delores Toebee Huber in Cleveland on August 19th, 1954. He is survived by his sons, James and Thomas Huber, and daughter, Beth (Dan) of Louisville KY; brother, Edward (Judy); sister, Diane; grandchildren, Devin, Skye, Leah, Ava, and William.
Gary was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Huber and grandfather, John Huber.
He was the former president of the MDAA Athletics and former president of the Marion Huber Museum.
Caring Cremation (tm) has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home in Baltimore,OH. A graveside service will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Marion, OH on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30AM officiated by Father Buffer. Online condoelences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in Marion Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.