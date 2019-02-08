Gary L. Craft



Marion - Gary L. Craft, age 77, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at home following an extended battle with COPD.



On December 14, 1941, Gary was born in Marion, Ohio, the middle of three children of the late Lowell Marcus and Mary Alice (McPeek) Craft. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1959.



A few years following graduation, Gary reconnected with a classmate from school, Ruth Elliott. From there the rest was history, and they were married on June 30, 1962. They cherished their fifty six years of marriage.



After a short stint at Quaker Oats, Gary started with Ohio Edison in 1966. He worked his way up to substation supervisor, where he worked for thirty-one years and was known as "Crafty," retiring in 1998. On the side, he worked for a professional painting company owned by Jimmy Brown. Taking on anything from smaller home projects to larger projects, in the Marion area, like the Harding Home and National City Bank. Lastly, he was the building superintendent at Epworth United Methodist Church for over ten years.



Having a servant's heart, Gary was a faithful member of the Epworth United Methodist Church. He had a deep appreciation for history, and was a lifetime member of the Marion County Historical Society. He also was a member of the Elks and Moose.



A hard working man who never cut any corners, Gary excelled at everything he put his mind to. He was a skilled woodworker, making beautiful clocks, coffee tables, rocking horses and countless other things for his family. He loved photography, capturing special shots of all of the historic places he and Ruth visited. He also was the family photographer for special occasions, weddings, etc. He loved working with Ruth, buying and remodeling their homes, where they stayed until Ruth found their next project. He also took pride in being very tech savvy making sure he was up to date on all the latest gadgets.



Most important of all to Gary was his family, and of all his jobs throughout his life the job he took most pride in was being "the best grandfather of all time." He will be missed for so many reasons, especially his great sense of humor and quick wit, and for his unconditional compassion.



Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Ruth Craft; two children: Tamera Jackson and Scott (Mindy) Craft; son-in-law, Brian Jackson; four granddaughters: Jennah and Jordyn Jackson, and Chelsea and Madison Craft; a brother-in-law, Hershel White; and ten nieces and nephews.



Including his parents, Gary was preceded in death by two siblings and a sister-in-law: Shirley White and Lowell Richard "Dick" (Ruth Berry) Craft.



His family will greet friends from 2 - 5 pm on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 249 E. Church St., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 10:30 am on Monday, with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Entombment will follow in Marion Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Epworth United Methodist Church, and they may be sent to the care of the funeral home.



On behalf of his family, they would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially Sandra Rowe, for their tender care of Gary.



