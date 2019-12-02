|
|
Gary Lee Stafford
MARION - Gary Lee Stafford, age 69 of Marion, passed away Monday, December 02, 2019 at Heartland of Marion.
Gary was born in Marion on December 11, 1949, the son of Sylvester and Nancy (Noggle) Stafford.
On January 6, 1967, Gary enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Upon his Honorable discharge, Gary continued to be a proud supporter of the military and was extremely patriotic throughout his life.
Gary was a jack of all trades a hard worker his entire life. He had a generous and giving spirit and would give you the shirt off his back. He was kind and a loyal friend. Throughout his life, he had many dogs and is survived by his beloved dog, Buddy.
Also surviving are his siblings: Carol Miller and Pat Jolley; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and God-daughter Angelina Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Francis Stafford, Ruth Smith, Mervin Stafford, Christine Oldaker, Helen Redmon and Janet Byrd and his wife, Jeanette Hamm.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 5PM to 7PM; Celebration of Life service will be Thursday at the funeral home at 10:30AM; burial will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist in honoring Gary's life.
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Stafford family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019