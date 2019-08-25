|
Gary Richard Everly
Marion - Gary Richard Everly, an ornery and spirited man, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Marion General Hospital. Gary was 80 years old and lived in Marion.
Gary was born in Marion on August 26, 1938 to the late Clarence and Pauline (Bauer) Everly and graduated from Harding High School in 1956. While in school Gary excelled at hockey.
Gary was set up on a date with Alice Lynn Day by Alice's mother. Gary and Alice feel in love and were wed in 1974. Together, Gary and Alice vacationed every chance they had, cruising through the Caribbean, visiting both coasts, and mushroom hunting in the Upper Peninsula every chance they had.
Gary retired from Clark Metal Products where he worked as a Tool and Die Maker in 2001 after more than 30 years of service.
Gary was a member of The American Legion of Caledonia Post 401 and also a 32nd Degree Mason in the Caledonia Masonic Lodge. Gary was an avid fisherman, trap shooter, and hunter. He could often be found rooting for his beloved Buckeyes, Indians, and even the Browns.
Gary will be missed by his wife Alice of 45 years, son, Mark (Becky) Everly of Vermillion; grandsons, Jeremy of Vermillion and Keith of Marion; and granddaughter, Amie Johnson.
Gary was preceded in death by brothers, Ronald and Michael Everly of Florida.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel (360 East Center St.) on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 11 until 1 pm. A funeral will be held, at the funeral home, at 1 pm with Terry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
Donations may be made in Gary's honor to Ohio Health Hospice.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Gary's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFureralHomes.com.
Published in the Marion Star on Aug. 25, 2019