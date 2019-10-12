|
|
Gene W. Rigby
MARION - Gene W. Rigby, age 62 of Marion, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the James Cancer Center, hand in hand with his wife and daughter.
Gene was born on September 27, 1957 in Marion, the son of Larry E. and Leah May (Hyatt) Rigby. He graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1976; he then attended Marion Technical College where he graduated with an associate's degree in engineering.
Gene married the love of his life, Edna E. Gibbs, on June 14, 1980 at the First Presbyterian Church in Marion.
In 2002, Gene acquired an existing company, rebranded it as Underground Utility Services, and built quite a reputation throughout Ohio as the go-to-guy for leak detection. Leveraging his expertise in both water and wastewater industry, Gene was an inventor and holds 3 patents for products and systems that improve the integrity of underground systems.
Gene was a grand lover of life and lived it to the fullest. He overflowed with love, talent, innovation, loyalty, generosity, and so much more. He was a true jack of all trades and if he didn't know how to do something, he taught himself how. There was not a room in their home that he had not remodeled over the years and he meticulously tended to their yard. He had numerous hobbies that filled his time; in his younger years he loved to race motorcycles. He was drawn to the water and enjoyed boating. Camping was also a thrill for Gene. Golfing, especially with his dad, are times he treasured greatly. Gene had a keen eye and was an avid photographer and videographer as well. He gave of himself by coaching a number of different sports over the years. He was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church and served in many roles. He knew his way around the kitchen and everyone raved over his famous homemade lasagna. Above all else, Gene's proudest achievement was his family and he especially loved to brag on his daughter Amy. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for his family. Every Christmas he would dress as Santa Clause for his daughter and all of the nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Edna E. Rigby; beloved daughter, Amy (Chad) Gariety; cherished granddaughter, Ellie Mae Gariety; father, Larry E. Rigby; brother, Don (Irene) Rigby and a host of brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gene is preceded in death by his mother, Leah May Rigby and his brother Dana Rigby.
Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church, 143 South Prospect St., Marion at 10:30AM with Pastor Rob Howard officiating; burial will be in Marion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or The James Cancer Hospital https://osu-honor-and-memorial-giving.everydayhero.com/us/in-honor-of-gene-rigby
The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Rigby family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019