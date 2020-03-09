Services
Wilson Funeral Home-Mannasmith Chapel
621 W 5th Street
Marysville, OH 43040-1023
(937) 642-1751
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home-Mannasmith Chapel
621 W 5th Street
Marysville, OH 43040-1023
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home-Mannasmith Chapel
621 W 5th Street
Marysville, OH 43040-1023
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Gallant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva G. "Jerrie" Gallant


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva G. "Jerrie" Gallant Obituary
Geneva G. "Jerrie" Gallant

Bellefontaine - Geneva G. "Jerrie" Gallant, 78, of Bellefontaine and formerly of Marysville, passed away early Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Logan Acres Nursing Home after months of failing health.

A loving wife, mother, homemaker and certainly a doting grandmother, Jerrie enjoyed golfing, sewing, quilting, stain-glassing, and traveling and riding motorcycles with her husband, Bill. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and bowled at Marysville Lanes.

A 1960 graduate of Northwestern High School, Jerrie worked in the Sears catalog department and at Scott's in the call center.

Born January 26, 1942 in Marysville, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Geneva M. (Fields) Jolliff. On June 5, 1960 in Raymond, she married her husband of over 59 years, William E. "Bill" Gallant and he preceded her in death on December 15, 2019.

She is survived by her son, Greg (Lori) Gallant of Broken Arrow, OK; her daughter, Karen (Tom) Fogle of Bellefontaine; grandchildren, Tara Gallant, Morgan Gallant, Eric Ropp, Preston (Lindsey Kriel) Hudson, Benjamin (fiancé, Hollie Gray) Hudson, Jordan (Kyle) Sharp, Noah (Kaylene Harpest) Henry and Brittney Graham; great grandchildren, Trevor, Marley, Hayden, Benjamin, Korrah, Corbin, Theodore and Forest; a sister, Ann Allen of Powell; a brother, William "Bill" (Pat Disbennett) Jolliff of Delaware and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 10, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. Friends may call prior to the service on Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 1:00 P.M. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -