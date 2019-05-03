|
|
Geneva M. Carder
Marion - Geneva M. Carder, age 97, passed away at Marion General Hospital on April 30, 2019. She was born January 23, 1922 in Marion, OH. to the late John "Jack" and Cleo G. (Miller) Guy. She graduated from Marion Harding High School in 1940, achieved her RN license from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing in 1944, and worked at Marion General Hospital, as well as, the office of Drs. Brickley and Brickley. She married Donald Ross Carder in 1945 at the Calvary United Methodist Church in Marion. She was an avid golfer - she had Two holes in one, which she loved to remind our Father. She loved travel and was fortunate to travel with our Father to many wonder places around the world. She was known for her love of chocolates and fine desserts.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Cleo; her husband, Donald "Faddy"; and one daughter, Cathy Carder-Morrow.
Her candor, passion, and love will be hugely missed by her daughters Cheryl (Sonny) Carder-Hopson of CA, and Cindy (Russell) Carder-Edwards of Lewis Center; her sister, Pat Schertzer of Marion; her grandchildren, Lauren Eisemann, Larissa Hopson, and Shannan Swyers; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and her dog - the trusty companion, Chungo.
The family invites everyone for calling hours from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion. Service will follow immediately after at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will be a private family gathering at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to or the Marion Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be given at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 3, 2019