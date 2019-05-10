|
Genevieve Joan White Conley Augenstein
Marion - Genevieve Joan White Conley Augenstein went to be with her Lord and Savior May 8, 2019. She was born August 20, 1929 in Delaware County, Ohio to John Leo and Berniece Harper White. She graduated from Morral High School in 1947.
She married Harold James Conley on January 6, 1948, and he died February 12, 1988. She then married Robert H. Augenstein November 17, 1990. He died March 26, 1998.
She was a stay at home wife and mother while raising her four children. She was well known for creating a happy and welcoming home, where she always had a home cooked meal, dessert, and fresh coffee for visitors.
After her children finished school, she worked retail for 22 years, first at JoAnn Fabrics, then at Fashion Bug where she later retired.
Genevieve worked with her dear friend, Kay Reinhart, to make custom pillowcases for Royal Family Kids Camp for 16 years. They would shop all over Ohio for just the right fabrics to make each one special for each camper, counselor and staff member, sometimes over 100 a year.
Genevieve is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Paul) McKinniss, and Betsy (Rick) Hawkins, of Marion, and Barb (Rick) Scott of Daytona Beach, Florida. She is also survived by four step-children, David, Linda, Lynn and Bob Augenstein, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition, she has one surviving sibling, Phyllis Schaber of New Bloomington, numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brothers David and Ronald White, and two sisters, Glenna Schultz and Martha Lyon, as well as her son James Conley.
In lieu of flowers, Genevieve requested donations be made to Royal Family Kids at Marion Christian Center, 1550 Richland Road, Marion, OH, 43302.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Jim Sprague, Saturday May 11 at Centerpoint Church in Marion. The family will welcome guests at 6:00pm, with services at 7:00pm.
Published in the Marion Star on May 10, 2019