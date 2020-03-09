|
George B. Baron
Bridgewater, VA - George B. Baron was born in Tiffin, Ohio, to Charles S. and Frances E. Baron. He was an only child, as his parents "didn't want any more like me!" Instead, when George was eight years old, his parents bought him a pony, Pal, and they were inseparable until George left for college. George achieved a city spelling championship in sixth grade, and graduated from Columbian High School in Tiffin, having earned honors in science. He went on to attend Ohio State University, was interrupted for almost three years by his military service in the Army Air Force in Europe, and returned to graduate from Ohio State with a degree in mechanical engineering, a field which had fascinated him since childhood.
He met the love of his life, Marjorie Vaughn, through her brother Joe, a dorm mate from Ohio State. George and Marjorie were married in June, 1950, just six months after their first date, a K of C Christmas dance at the Harding Hotel in Marion, Ohio. Following a fairy-tale honeymoon in the Poconos, the couple settled in Marion, where George began work for Marion Power Shovel Company as a mechanical engineer. During his 37 years at MPS, George traveled extensively, earned several awards for excellence, and was responsible for many innovations. His most notable achievement was his design work for the crawler which was used to transport rockets to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral.
George and Marjorie were blessed with five children: Anne, who lives in Boone, NC, with husband Jim Anderson; Susan, of Swanton, Ohio; Stephen, who lives in Bridgewater, VA, with wife Mary Kahwajy; Thomas, of Blowing Rock, NC; and Eve, of Brooklyn, NY. There are seven grandchildren: Jennie Whittaker, Tony, Nicholas, and Emily Haddad, Kira and Ian Ellsworth, Samuel Kahwajy-Baron, and Erin Cadorra. Great grandchildren include Michael Whittaker and Emma Haddad.
George always had a fondness for horses, and owned several after the family moved to the home which he built in the country north of Marion. He planted and maintained a large garden every year, and stayed fit by riding his bicycle five miles to and from work every day for years, as well as by swimming laps at the local YMCA pool. George was always active in his church, serving for many years as a cantor, soloist, and choir member at St. Mary's parish. He also sang at weddings, funerals, and the annual performance of The Messiah.
Following his retirement from MPS, George drove the Marion Catholic school bus on a volunteer basis for 13 years, worked at St. Vincent DePaul, and was active in the Knights of Columbus. After Marjorie's unexpected death in 2013, George was welcomed into the home of his son Steve and wife Mary in Bridgewater, VA. He continued swimming at a nearby health spa, with Steve's help, until his health required that he move to a nursing home. There he was visited by Steve and Mary several times a day, as the home is next door to the lab where Steve teaches microbiology at Bridgewater College. George's other children also visited as often as their employment allowed.
His family will greet friends from 5 - 7 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Mass of Christian Burial services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, at St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion, with Father Kyle Tennant officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020