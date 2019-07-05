George E. Shoup



Marion - George E. Shoup, age 95, of Marion, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at home following a recent bout with leukemia.



On April 15, 1924, George was born in Marion, Ohio, the younger of two sons of the late Clifford "C.D." and Anna Francis (Hackett) Shoup. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in the class of 1942, where he excelled in football and basketball.



In September of 1942, George began attending classes at Creighton University, where he was given a football scholarship. In January of 1943, he and the majority of his male classmates were drafted to help in the fight of World War II. George was trained at Santa Anna, CA, Taft, CA, Roswell, NM, and Dyersburg, TN, to be a pilot. In December of 1944, he departed for Roysten, England, where he was stationed at the Bassingborne Air Force Base. He flew a B-17 Bomber on 34 missions with the 91st Bomb Group and 401 Bomb Squadron. His air missions aided in the Rhineland, Central Europe, Ardennes, and North France Battle Campaigns. He was honorably discharged with 4 Oak Leaf Cluster air medals in July of 1945.



Upon his return to Marion, George was reunited with his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Frances "Ann" Fleck. They were married on the same day she graduated from nursing school, May 12, 1946, at St. Joseph Church in Hamilton. Together they shared over sixty nine wonderful years of marriage.



After working for several years in an auto garage, George became a conductor for the Erie Lackawana Railroad. He worked on the railroad over a career span of thirty five years, until his retirement in 1985. He shared a close friendship with his railroad buddies throughout the rest of his life.



A man of faith, George was a devout member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. He also was an active member of the Marion Area Senior Center, where he enjoyed spending time with friends and where he led exercise classes up until a few weeks ago.



George and Ann had a cottage on the Sandusky River, near Lake Erie, where they spent as much time as possible during the warm weather months. They enjoyed fishing and boating on the Sandusky River and Bay, along with socializing and playing cards with their close circle of friends who also summered near the water.



An avid sports fan, George especially loved watching his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports.



To say George was punctual would be quite the understatement. He lived by the motto, "if you're on time, then you're late." In every respect, George was simply a good man.



Left to cherish his memory are his three children: Jay (Joan) Shoup of Marion, Kay (Robert) Hampel, and Judy (John) Lybarger, both of Cincinnati; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Including his wife and parents, George was preceded in death by his brother, Lester Shoup.



His family will greet friends 10 - 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated there at 11 a.m., with Father Thomas Buffer presiding. Following the service, military honors will be provided by active duty with the U.S. Air Force and the Marion County United Veterans Council at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Church or to the Knights of Columbus, Marion Ohio Council #671, and they may be sent to the care of the funeral home.



Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel, are honored to serve George's family and your condolences may be expressed to them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Marion Star on July 5, 2019