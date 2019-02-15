|
|
George Emerson Moser
Youngstown - George Emerson Moser, 80, of Marion, Ohio, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning February 13, 2019 with his family by his side.
George will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his sense of humor, kind heartedness and generosity.
He was born September 5, 1938 in Prospect, Ohio the son of Carl and Irene (Meadows) Moser.
George graduated Prospect High School in 1956 where he excelled in basketball and was on the championship basketball team. He also attended the Ohio State University.
George was an entrepreneur of several businesses and distributor for Shaklee Corporation.
George was a true and faithful servant of Jesus Christ. He proudly ministered with Kairos Prison Ministry for over 20 years. He volunteered throughout the community for Meals on Wheels, Hospice, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
George enjoyed golfing and was an avid sports fan, especially for his favorite team The Ohio State Buckeyes.
George leaves behind to hold onto his memories, a son Paul (Teri) Moser of New Middletown, three grandchildren David (Sharon) Moser of Boardman, Daniel Moser of New Middletown and Melissa (Christopher) Ilovsky of Boardman, five great grandchildren Sarah, Katie, David, George and Barret, two brothers Howard (Nancy) Moser and Bill (Susie) Moser, and two sisters Peggy (Bob) Weston and Janet (Howard) Yake along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides his parents, George was preceded in death by his first wife the former JoAnn Roberts whom he married June of 1960 and she passed away October 1996 and his second wife Carolyn (Matthews) whom he married in 1998 died 2012.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Waldo, Ohio with Pastor Sarah Schaaf officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.
In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in George's name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514.
Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to view this obituary, sign the guest book and send condolences to the Moser family
Published in the Marion Star on Feb. 15, 2019