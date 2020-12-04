George Franklin Hawk
Marion - George Franklin Hawk, age 73 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
George was born in Coolville, Ohio and grew up in Fredericktown, Ohio. After graduation, he was drafted and served his country in Vietnam. He was proud to be a "Big Red One" and received the Bronze Star among other medals of honor. He was a brave soldier, first in and last out any dangerous area. He survived an attack on June 17, 1967, where his platoon was nearly wiped out by combat.
After being discharged from the Army, he owned and operated a service station in Fredericktown, Ohio. Then, he went to work at the Marion Power Shovel as a machinist. After the Marion Power Shovel closed, he worked various other jobs including Fairfield and Komatsu. After both of these closed, he worked at the Marion City Schools as a custodian.
George became disabled after rolling a farm tractor down an embankment, crushing his chest. In 2010, he was diagnosed with cancer of the lungs from Agent Orange during his time in Vietnam. In 2020, he was again diagnosed with cancer. This time it was leukemia. He did not survive this time around. He passed on December 1, 2020 after removing life support. As my kids, grandkids and many others have said, "He was the strongest man I know."
George was strictly an outdoors man. He loved fishing, boating, camping, hunting and especially loved going to our cabin down south. George was a family man, always putting his wife, kids and grandkids above all else. He treated his step kids and step grandkids as his own and no one could tell the difference. He was happiest when those around him were happy. He was one in a million and there will never be another George Franklin Hawk. He will be loved and missed by all.
George was preceded in death by his parents: Clinton and Hazel (Gainer) Hawk; his son: Travis J. Hunt; his brother: Virgil Hawk and his sister: Iris Snyder.
Those who will cherish his memories include his wife of 42 years: Carolyn Sue (Davis) Hawk of Marion, Ohio; his sons: Todd (Melissa Fitch) Hawk of Marion, Ohio, Troy (Debroah) Hawk of Prospect, Ohio and George (Diann) Hawk of Covington, Virginia; his sister: Sue (Elmer) Hicks of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; his brothers: Dave (Alice) Hawk of Belleville, Ohio, Gary Hawk of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Donald (Debbie) Hawk of Fredericktown, Ohio and Clinton (Sheryl) Hawk, Jr. of Fredericktown, Ohio; his brother-in-law: Ralph Snyder of Fredericktown, Ohio; his grandchildren: Kayla, Jacob, Hayden, Maddox, Brooke, Spencer, Autumn, Gavin, Whitley, J.C. and Dustin; and his great grandchildren.
Friends and family may come to honor George's life on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 starting at 11am at the funeral home, where face masks and 25 people at a time in the funeral home will be observed. Burial will follow service at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the James Cancer Center, by sending donations to the Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
