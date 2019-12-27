|
George Glendon Hankins
Marion - George Glendon Hankins, age 87, of Marion, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Marion General Hospital.
George was born on February 11, 1932 in Lawrence County, Ohio to the late George Henry and Ida May (Mays) Hankins and graduated from Pedro High School in 1951. After graduation, George entered the US Air Force and served his Country from 1951 until 1955 and again from 1961 until 1969. During his time in the Air Force he served in MAT 1608 and staffed President Lyndon B. Johnson's aircrafts.
After George's first deployment, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Sparks on September 6, 1958. Being a man of faith, George was a long time member of White Oaks Baptist Church where he attended services with his friends.
George will be missed by his wife, Marjorie; children, Marsha (Dennis) Cametti of Marion, Daryl (Pam) Hankins of Marion, and Kevin (Tina Great) Hankins of Marion; grandchildren, Gabby Cametti, Courtnie (Jeremy) Postell and Devin (Nia) Hankins; great-grandchildren, Jaxin George, Abigail, Braylynn, and Sabaztian; siblings, Carl Hankins and Shirley (Gay) Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George is preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings.
A funeral celebrating George's life will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 W. Center St., Marion) on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1 pm. Friends may call two hours prior to the service. Pastor John Ramsey will officiate and burial will follow in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made in George's honor to any Veteran's Association.
Memorial donations may be made in George's honor to any Veteran's Association.
Published in the Marion Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019