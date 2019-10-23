Services
George Marion Fitzpatrick


1932 - 2019
George Marion Fitzpatrick Obituary
George Marion Fitzpatrick

Sarasota, Florida - George Marion Fitzpatrick, 87, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Ironton, Ohio, passed away October 9, 2019, at a nursing home facility in Venice, Florida.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was born February 26, 1932; a son to the late Thomas Young and Agnes (VanHoose) Fitzpatrick. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Ferrell Fitzpatrick, whom he married July 2, 1955.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was a high school graduate and a National Guard Veteran. He retired as an engineer from GTE Verizon Telephone Company. He was a member of BPOE, Elks and was a Mason.

He is survived by two sons: Thomas Fitzpatrick of Christiana, TN and Mark Fitzpatrick of Marion, Ohio.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio with Rev. Dave Lambert. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery and visitation will be Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Published in the Marion Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
