1/1
George "Wayne" Watson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George "Wayne" Watson Jr., age 69, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 3:28 AM at his residence. He was born in Owosso, Michigan on August 27, 1950 to the late George W. and Joetta (Morris) Watson Sr. Wayne, as he was known to many, married the former Angela G. Yaraschuk in Maron, Ohio on March 23, 1996.

Wayne was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge #889 and the local AmVets Post. He was employed for many years with various grocery stores in the Marion area and was manager of our local Super-Duper Store.

Surviving are his wife; Angela, a son; George "Wayne" (Debra) Watson III, and a daughter; Christy (Michael) Garey both of Marysville, OH., 2 stepsons; Jeffery Lett & John Holmes, and a stepdaughter; Angie Maynard all of Marion, OH., a sister; Karen DuVall of Marion, OH., six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Social distancing will be in effect with a maximum of 25 persons to visit at any one time. A private family burial will take place in the LaRue Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Wayne's name may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marion Star from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street
Marion, OH 43302-3906
(740) 382-2115
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved