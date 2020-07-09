George "Wayne" Watson Jr., age 69, of Marion passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 3:28 AM at his residence. He was born in Owosso, Michigan on August 27, 1950 to the late George W. and Joetta (Morris) Watson Sr. Wayne, as he was known to many, married the former Angela G. Yaraschuk in Maron, Ohio on March 23, 1996.
Wayne was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge #889 and the local AmVets Post. He was employed for many years with various grocery stores in the Marion area and was manager of our local Super-Duper Store.
Surviving are his wife; Angela, a son; George "Wayne" (Debra) Watson III, and a daughter; Christy (Michael) Garey both of Marysville, OH., 2 stepsons; Jeffery Lett & John Holmes, and a stepdaughter; Angie Maynard all of Marion, OH., a sister; Karen DuVall of Marion, OH., six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Social distancing will be in effect with a maximum of 25 persons to visit at any one time. A private family burial will take place in the LaRue Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Wayne's name may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the American Cancer Society
.