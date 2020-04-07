|
Georgia G. Orahood
Marion - Georgia Glenna Orahood, age 93 of Marion, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Kingston Residence of Marion. On August 12, 1926, she was born to the late Clarence A. and Leah M. (Romick) Robertson in Union County, and on October 26, 1943, she married her late husband Gerald W. Orahood.
Georgie was known for her excellent cooking and baking, and she was also known for her deep love of family gatherings where she made food galore to feed her loved ones. She and her sister published two family cookbooks together, and she also put together a cookbook to help the Green Camp Baseball for Boys.
Georgie was affiliated with the Green Camp United Methodist Church for many years, and she was also a member of the Ohio Gourd Association. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and trips to Amish country, and she also enjoyed traveling abroad, most notably to Hawaii, Australia, and Europe. She was known for holding the world's largest yard sales, and she and her husband were known for the incredible Halloween and Christmas displays that they put together at their home just outside of Green Camp, drawing in crowds from all over.
Georgie was very good at sewing, having made many Halloween costumes for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than words can describe. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
She is survived by her son Kevin (Ginger) Orahood; her daughters Peggy (Jeff) Danner and Sherry (Bud) Herriott; her foster son Ron (JoAnn) Belville; her sister Betty Kindell; her grandchildren Julie Kagel, Angie Howard, Wes Danner, Sarah Hogan, Aaron Belville, and Kase Orahood; her great-grandchildren Silas and Andrew, Katie, Chloe, and Noel, Emma and Weston, and Liam; numerous great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her special friend Lila Roszman.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald W. Orahood; her parents Clarence and Leah Robertson; her brothers Merrill and Max; one half-brother; one half-sister; and three grandchildren.
The family will be holding a private service with burial to follow at Price Cemetery.
The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Kingston and their wonderful staff, who treated her like family and brought her joy and compassion, and they would also like to offer a thank-you to Kindred Hospice for their help during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Green Camp United Methodist Church Elevator Fund, 205 Broadway St., Box 232, Green Camp, Ohio, 43322. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020