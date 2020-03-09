|
|
Gerald D. Basinger
Zanesville - Gerald D. Basinger age 64 of Zanesville, Ohio formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Morison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
He was born June 25, 1955 in Marion, Ohio to the late Harold and Helen "Toni" (Byers) Basinger.
Gerald was employed at Polk Scrap Company for 24 years, he will be remembered as a hard worker, a man of few words and would do anything for anyone in need.
He is survived by his children, Susan Basinger of Marion, Amber (Josh) Birdsong of Caledonia, Kimberly Roberts of Marion, Wesley Melrose of Zanesville, 9 grandchildren, his brother, Don (Beth) Basinger of Lakeview, step-brother, Bud Abrams, step-sisters, Marlene Renick, Jodi Strobel and Lee Pikciunas.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Cindy Swisher and his special companion, Mina Melrose.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5 - 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Marion Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020