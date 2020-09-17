Gerald Gene Thompson
Marion - Gerald Gene Thompson, a devoted husband and father, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 77.
Gerald was born in Marion, Ohio on June 4, 1943 to the late Morey Thompson and Mildred (Nash) Pickens and attended Marion City Schools.
Gerald married the love of his life and best friend Frances "Sugar" Pauline Hughes on May 25, 1974 in Marion.
Gerald was a Master HVAC Technician and plumber for over 40 years. For many years, Gerald owned and operated G.T. Plumbing and Heating.
He enjoyed shooting darts and pool, playing poker and Texas hold'em, fishing golfing, bowling, and listening to Country Music. He was a member of the Marion Eagles and The Marion Moose Lodge 889 where he was a Trustee, Prelate Officer and won volunteer of the year.
As a man of faith, Gerald was a member of State Street Community Church and was an active volunteer in the Marion Community.
Gerald is survived by beloved wife, Sugar; daughter, Lena Thompson; sister, Ida VanGorden; nephew (who was like a brother), Chuck Wilson; sisters-in-law, Becky, Marty, Cindy, Sharon, Kay, Jane, Barb, Donna, and Cheryl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by twin-brother, Harold, siblings, Jack Thompson, Morey Thompson, Eva Sisson, Mary Hawkins, and Michael Pickens; and beloved pets Cookie, Creme, and Oreo.
Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel (347 W. Center St.) on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at a later date in Grand Prairie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gerald's honor to The Alzheimer's Association
of Central Ohio or Marion Area Humane Society.
The Thompsons Three Forever We Will Be.
Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Gerald's family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
