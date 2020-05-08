Services
Gompf Funeral Service
440 South Center Street
Cardington, OH 43315
419-864-9045
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. John Lutheran Church Windfall Cemetery
Gerald L. Blue Obituary
Gerald L. Blue

Marion - Gerald L. Blue, age 91 of Marion, died Friday, April 8, 2020 at the Primrose Retirement Home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in February of 1929 in Marion, Ohio to the late Raymond E. and Erma (Ackley) Blue.

Gerald was a graduate of Pleasant High School in 1947 and then went on to work as an engineering draftsman for Whirlpool for 12 years and for 20 years at Marion Power Shovel. He also served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Corporal.

In June of 1954, Gerald married Mary Lou Jacobs and she survives in Marion. Gerald and Mary Lou loved to travel taking many trips though out the United States.

Gerald was a member of the American Legion and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cardington. In his free time Gerald enjoyed his small farm, raising livestock and cultivating their 40 acres. He was highly active in the church and sang in the choir.

In addition to his wife Gerald is survived by 3 children: Dale (Donna) Blue of Poughkeepsie, NY, Craig (Jeri) Blue of Marion and Ann (Buddy) Yates of Marion; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Midlam.

The family is having a private service at the St. John Lutheran Church Windfall Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a memory of Gerald or to express a condolence to the Blue family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.
Published in the Marion Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020
