Gerald "Jerry" Martin
Marion - Gerald L. Martin, age 67 of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a battle with extended illness that spanned years. On July 9, 1952, he was born to John and Betty (Nutt) Martin in Marion. On June 11, 1983, he married his wife of 36 years, Sheila Zent.
Jerry proudly served in the United States Air Force SAC as a staff sergeant during the Vietnam Era. He retired from his position as a senior claims examiner with the United States Department of Labor after 34 years. He also held a position at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington during his lifetime. He was a member of American Legion Post 584, the CPAAA in Marion, and he was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1117 in Marion, where he served as a state and national delegate. During his early years, Jerry worked with various Baptist churches, and he continued to maintain his Baptist faith.
He is survived by his loving wife Sheila Martin of Marion, his mother Betty Martin of Marion, his brother Scott Martin of Marion, special cousin Craig Martin of San Antonio, a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, and best friend Bob Coy.
Due to the current situation, no funeral services will be observed. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at a later determined date. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home will announce the celebration once it is scheduled.
The family is grateful to Wyandot Memorial Hospital and the Hospice of Wyandot County for their assistance and kindness during a difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, 105 Houpt Dr., Upper Sandusky, Ohio, 43351, or to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1117 specifically to help veterans in need. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020