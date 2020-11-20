Gerald W. ThompsonMarion - Gerald W. Thompson, age 67 of Marion, Ohio passed away November 18, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.He was born August 21, 1953 in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Everett and Marjorie (Hall) Thompson.In July of 1978, he married Karen Lea (Price) Thompson, she preceded him in death on August 29, 2010.Gerald was employed at J-Lenco for 15 years and enjoyed spending time with his family.He is survived by his sons, David (Emily) Thompson of Marion, Chris (Stacie) Thompson of Marion, Matt (Beverly) Price of Marion, his daughters, Melissa Tussey of Marion and Kelly Thompson of Marion, 11 grandchildren, Alex, Noah, Grace, Christopher, Austin, Kristin, Brandon, Ryan, Logan, Nicholas and Riley, one great grandchild, Khaleesi, his brothers, Don (Viola) Thompson of Midland, TX, Roger Thompson of Marion, his sisters Kathy (Lloyd) Brown of Marion, Dorthy (James) Phelps of Marion, Lori Timmons of Marion and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brothers, Jim Thompson and Dave Thompson, and his sister, Jan Culp.Visitation for Gerald will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 1 - 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, where masks and 20 people at a time in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 PM at Grand Prairie Cemetery with Pastor Brett Gleespen officiating.In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.