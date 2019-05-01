|
|
Gerald Wayne Yates
Marion - Gerald Wayne Yates, age 89, of Marion, fell asleep at home in the peace that only Jesus can provide on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The next face he will see is Jesus when he comes to take his faithful home at the second coming. He was born on September 3, 1929, in Waterloo, Ohio, to the late Willard H. and Gladys (Rodgers) Yates. Gerald graduated from Waterloo High School, joined the U.S. Army, and served in the Korean War. He was married to Ada Daniels on January 7, 1956, celebrating 63 wondrous years with her this year. He worked hard all of his life, giving 36 years of service to the Marion Power Shovel as a Machinist. Gerald was an avid gardener, a mechanic who could fix anything, truly enjoyed his pets, and especially loved his grandkids. He was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Gerald was known for his "big heart" and loved taking care of the animals outside - "if they were in his yard, and had a mouth, they would be fed."
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Gladys; his daughter Cathy Marie Yates, and his sisters Gracie Coerper, Lois Madden, and Barbara Sparks.
Those who will miss his "big heart under the rough exterior" will be his wife Ada (Daniels) Yates of Marion; his sons Gerald W. (Annie) Yates, Jr., H. Michael Yates, both of Marion; his daughters Debra Yates of Marion, and Teresa (Timothy) Keller of Mt. Gilead; his sisters Dee Hosack, Verna Coleman, both of Dayton, and Sylvia Tipton of Springfield; his grandchildren Christopher (Amber) M., Justin S., Cameron (Vanessa) J., Brandon (Shelly) W., Trevor (Roxanne) W., Dillian M., Levi W., Heavyn M., and Trinity A.; and great-grandchildren Danyal, Joel, John, Avery, and Miles.
The family will be receiving friends and family during calling hours of 6 pm - 8 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 West Columbia Street, in Marion. The service will be at 11 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Jerry Copley. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, on Marion-Cardington Road off of Rte. 423.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Rifle Association (NRA) in memory of Gerald Yates. Online condolences may be made to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star on May 1, 2019