Geraldine Louise Davis
Marion - Geraldine Louise Davis, age 79, of Marion, passed away at Marion General Hospital on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
Geraldine was born in Delaware, Ohio on January 11, 1940 to the late Dallas Gerald and Catherine Elizabeth (Martin) Wycoff.
Geraldine was a strong-willed, stubborn, and silly woman who loved her large family more than anything.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2 until 4 pm. at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel 360 E Center St., Marion. A 4 pm funeral service will be held at the funeral home, on Sunday with Regan Hensel officiating.
The family would like to thank Thomas James Mace and Bev for the care they helped to provide for Geraldine.
Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Geraldine's family.
Published in the Marion Star on Apr. 26, 2019