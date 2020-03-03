|
|
Geraldine Sims
Columbus - Geraldine Sims, age 71 of Columbus, Ohio went home on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Geraldine entered into this world on February 20, 1949 to the late David White and Ola Robinson in Town Creek, AL. On May 23, 1988, she married the late Robert A. Sims in Marion, Ohio. They were together years before even marrying.
Geraldine retired from Whirlpool Corporation after working there for 14 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and having cookouts. When she learned how to use her cell phone, her number one hobby was playing her games…. ANYWHERE. When she retired, she enjoyed spending time, shopping, going out to eat, attending different events with her long-time best friend, Tina Booker. In the summertime, she was mostly content sitting on her porch enjoying her cup of coffee. She belonged to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church for several years. She will truly be missed and loved by her family and friends.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents David White and Ola Huston, her husband Robert A. Sims, her daughter Lisa Bailey, son Robert (Dooner) Harris and nephew Darren Middlebrook.
Those who will cherish her memories include her 5 children: Tina Thomas, Galloway, Ohio; Alphonso (Scatter) Sims, Marion, Ohio; Trina (William) Whittaker, Tulsa, OK; Alonzo (Lonnie) Harris, Marion, Ohio; Nathaniel (Nate) Grant, Marion, Ohio; her 11 grandchildren: Infinity, Alphonso II, Allen, Jasmine, Bryce, Kyron, Kimyana (Jarvis), Shantel, Alonna, Giovanni and Natalie; her 14 great grandchildren: Amara, Aleah, Kyron Jr. (KJ), Kenyon, Kylon, Kiyonna, KaLeigha, Zariyah, Tianna, Kyrie, Emanuel, Bryce Jr., Aaliyah and Demi; her sister Glory (Mary) Lawhorn of Columbus, Ohio, nephews: Terron (Khory) Middlebrook and Nicholes Middlebrook; her nieces: Kimberly and NeCole (Amiyah) Middlebrook; her Uncle Earnest Robinson of Marion, Ohio; and a host of family and friends.
Family and friends can honor Geraldine's home coming on Friday, March 6, 2020, calling hours from 10am to 11am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 475 East Fairground Street, Marion, Ohio 43302. The funeral service will follow calling hours at 11am. Burial will be held at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens. Re-pass will be held at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church were dinner will be served for family and friends. Donations may be given in Geraldine's memory to the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Marion Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020